Dear Abby | Dad’s long disappearances give family cause for alarm
Dear Abby: My father’s behavior has been very peculiar lately. He and Mom have been married for 45 years. Because of my father’s actions, I’m afraid for my mother’s emotional state. He stays gone for long periods of time throughout the day and sometimes stays out until the early morning of the next day. She always stays up until he gets home. When she calls or texts him, at times he doesn’t respond. When I tried talking to him, he said he doesn’t have to explain himself. It’s like he is living another life.
I’m not sure what’s going on between my parents. I just know I don’t like to see Mom treated this way. My relationship with my father is suffering because of this. I asked him to come to family counseling. He refuses. I just don’t know what else we can do. Please help. – Perplexed Daughter:
Dear Daughter: You cannot force your father into family counseling, but you and your siblings can continue to give your mother emotional support. I don’t know what your father is up to, but if it becomes necessary, a private detective can fill you in.
Dear Abby: I am in a loving marriage. Because we have no children, my husband and I are best friends who devote most of our time to each other. My issue is with some of his habits.
He is clumsy, and this has resulted in the destruction of many things in our home – our carpet (spills that can’t be cleaned), coffee table (discolored from spilling a caustic material) and sofa (spilled wax and cigar burns). I know he doesn’t do this intentionally, but it makes me irate. And it is constant.
Is there anything I can do to change this, or must I accept the destruction of my home? And if that’s the case, what can I do to make me less angry about it? – Mrs. Destruction in Baltimore
Dear Mrs. Destruction: A certain amount of wear and tear is normal. But your husband may be one of those people – many people are – who “lives” on the sofa. Much of your problem might be eliminated if you made sure that snacks are consumed in the kitchen and no beverages more colorful than water are enjoyed in front of the TV.
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Obituary
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
31
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
04
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*