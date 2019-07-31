OFFERS
Wed, July 31
Dolan Springs woman killed in collision Tuesday

The driver of this truck said he did not see a pedestrian until the point of contact, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Office. A 58-year-old Dolan Springs woman was killed early Tuesday morning near Pierce Ferry Road and Fourth Street in Dolan Springs.(MCSO photo)

Originally Published: July 31, 2019 10:55 a.m.

KINGMAN – Patricia McElrath, 58 of Dolan Springs, was killed in a collision that occurred at about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 in the area of Pierce Ferry Road and Fourth Street in Dolan Springs.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were advised by the driver of the vehicle involved that he was traveling westbound on Pierce Ferry and McElrath was walking in the roadway without reflective material. The driver did not see McElrath until the time of the collision.

McElrath was declared deceased on arrival. Speed or impairment do not appear to be factors, and the investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

