Dolan Springs woman killed in collision Tuesday

KINGMAN – Patricia McElrath, 58 of Dolan Springs, was killed in a collision that occurred at about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 in the area of Pierce Ferry Road and Fourth Street in Dolan Springs.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were advised by the driver of the vehicle involved that he was traveling westbound on Pierce Ferry and McElrath was walking in the roadway without reflective material. The driver did not see McElrath until the time of the collision.

McElrath was declared deceased on arrival. Speed or impairment do not appear to be factors, and the investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office