Dolan Springs woman killed in collision Tuesday
KINGMAN – Patricia McElrath, 58 of Dolan Springs, was killed in a collision that occurred at about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 in the area of Pierce Ferry Road and Fourth Street in Dolan Springs.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were advised by the driver of the vehicle involved that he was traveling westbound on Pierce Ferry and McElrath was walking in the roadway without reflective material. The driver did not see McElrath until the time of the collision.
McElrath was declared deceased on arrival. Speed or impairment do not appear to be factors, and the investigation is ongoing.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Obituary
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
31
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
04
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*