DPS trooper accused of threatening to kill co-worker
PHOENIX (AP) – Authorities say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another employee of the agency.
DPS officials say Edward Swan made the threat in front of his supervisor during a meeting last Friday.
The 48-year-old Swan was taken into custody by state detectives Saturday on suspicion of making verbal death threats.
Swan, who is a Gilbert resident, has worked for DPS for eight years.
Maricopa County court documents show the threatened employee plans to seek prosecution.
That employee’s name hasn’t been released.
Swan was released on his own recognizance and faces an Aug. 15 arraignment hearing.
It was unclear Wednesday if Swan has a lawyer yet for his case.
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Obituary
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
31
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
04
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*