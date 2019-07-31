OFFERS
Wed, July 31
GOP picnic in the Hualapais on Saturday

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) speaks at the 74th annual Mohave County Republican Party picnic in 2018. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 31, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The 75th annual Mohave County Republican Party picnic will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road.

Adults pay $20. Children under 12 are free.

Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelly Ward and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) will be among the speakers. The event’s main sponsor is Great American Pizza, a Golden Valley restaurant famous for its #MAGA subs and a political approach to pizza, with pies named the Great American Cheeseburger Pizza and the Second Amendment (it’s loaded).

Other major sponsors are Pueblo Construction, State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, the Lake Havasu Republicans Club, and the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman.

State Reps. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), as well as Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, are listed as co-sponsors. There will be a drawing at 2:30 p.m. and there are three donated guns to win.

For more information call Kingman GOP office at 928-530-3637. Minor sponsors include Mohave Steakhouse, Kingman Chophouse, Sam's Shooters Emporium, E3 Arms Omega-15, Nan Nicoll, Precinct 212 Captain, and KNTR 106.3 News and Talk Radio.

