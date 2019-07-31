GOP picnic in the Hualapais on Saturday
KINGMAN – The 75th annual Mohave County Republican Party picnic will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road.
Adults pay $20. Children under 12 are free.
Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelly Ward and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) will be among the speakers. The event’s main sponsor is Great American Pizza, a Golden Valley restaurant famous for its #MAGA subs and a political approach to pizza, with pies named the Great American Cheeseburger Pizza and the Second Amendment (it’s loaded).
Other major sponsors are Pueblo Construction, State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, the Lake Havasu Republicans Club, and the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman.
State Reps. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), as well as Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, are listed as co-sponsors. There will be a drawing at 2:30 p.m. and there are three donated guns to win.
For more information call Kingman GOP office at 928-530-3637. Minor sponsors include Mohave Steakhouse, Kingman Chophouse, Sam's Shooters Emporium, E3 Arms Omega-15, Nan Nicoll, Precinct 212 Captain, and KNTR 106.3 News and Talk Radio.
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Obituary
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
31
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
04
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*