Horoscopes | Aug. 1, 2019

Originally Published: July 31, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Madison Bumgarner, 30; Jason Momoa, 40; Adam Duritz, 55; Coolio, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A change made in haste will need a few adjustments. Slow down and consider your options, and you’ll discover a path that’s inviting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pick your battles wisely. Don’t expect everyone to side with you or do things your way. Focus on personal improvements, not trying to change others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust and believe in yourself. If someone tries to take over, don’t take the bait. Do your own thing and reap the rewards.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be cautious not to spend when it’s unnecessary. You’ll feel less stressed and more in control if you focus on bringing money in, not letting it flow out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Check out your options, and research any offers made thoroughly. Look at the long-term effects when considering making a change that can disrupt your life personally and professionally.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A situation at home or with someone you are in a relationship with should be handled realistically. Consider the consequences of your actions before you make a move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take the initiative to bring about changes that will improve your environment, surroundings and relationship with others. If someone makes a complaint, listen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Easy does it. You’ll be torn between what you want to do and what’s right. Talk matters through with a trusted friend or relative who will help you see all sides of a situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of financial, legal and medical matters personally. If you trust someone else, you will be disappointed with what transpires.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Not everyone will be happy with the changes you make, but as long as you feel you’ve done what’s right and best for yourself, that’s what counts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let a partnership develop naturally. Refuse to let an unexpected change disrupt your plans. Take advantage of whatever opportunity is offered, regardless of what others do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your creative imagination take over. The suggestions you make will draw interest from people who value the same things you do.

