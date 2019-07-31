Kingman political donations favor Trump
Updated as of Wednesday, July 31, 2019 7:29 PM
KINGMAN – Itemized contributions to presidential candidates by state were made available to the public by the nonprofit investigative unit of ProPublica.
The data show presidential contributions made by people from Kingman in the first half of 2019.
The downloadable files include quarterly records of itemized contributions to presidential candidates by state. The donor's name and reported address is listed if the donor gave over $200. Donors who contributed less than $200 are not individually reported to the Federal Election Commission.
More than 90% of Kingman donors gave to Donald J. Trump, Inc., with some isolated support for Bernie Sanders and, in the second quarter, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Most of the contributors are retired.
Compared with the first three months of 2019, the number of donations doubled in the second quarter. Still, Kingmanites didn’t spend that much on politics, with a handful of individuals making small, repetitive donations to their favorite candidates. Those donations ranged anywhere between a few dollars to a couple of hundred of dollars. The biggest Arizona donors, who gave more than $1,000, live in places like Phoenix or Sedona.
The biggest spenders in the nation come from California and New York.
ProPublica estimates that by June 30 for the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump raised $109,117,986 and a Democratic opponent, Elizabeth Warren, $35,654,984. Next in line are Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg with $32,337,554 and Kamala Harris with $25,090,948.
A Democratic candidate who is missing from the list is Bernie Sanders who, according to The New York Times, has $18 million raised in total.
That’s due to the fact that he transferred funds from his 2016 campaign. Also, 84% of his supporters donated less than $200 and therefore are not recorded.
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Obituary
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
31
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
04
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*