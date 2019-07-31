OFFERS
Wed, July 31
Kingman political donations favor Trump

More than 90% of donations from Kingman have gone to President Donald Trump's campaign. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 31, 2019 4:53 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, July 31, 2019 7:29 PM

KINGMAN – Itemized contributions to presidential candidates by state were made available to the public by the nonprofit investigative unit of ProPublica.

The data show presidential contributions made by people from Kingman in the first half of 2019.

The downloadable files include quarterly records of itemized contributions to presidential candidates by state. The donor's name and reported address is listed if the donor gave over $200. Donors who contributed less than $200 are not individually reported to the Federal Election Commission.

More than 90% of Kingman donors gave to Donald J. Trump, Inc., with some isolated support for Bernie Sanders and, in the second quarter, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Most of the contributors are retired.

Compared with the first three months of 2019, the number of donations doubled in the second quarter. Still, Kingmanites didn’t spend that much on politics, with a handful of individuals making small, repetitive donations to their favorite candidates. Those donations ranged anywhere between a few dollars to a couple of hundred of dollars. The biggest Arizona donors, who gave more than $1,000, live in places like Phoenix or Sedona.

The biggest spenders in the nation come from California and New York.

ProPublica estimates that by June 30 for the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump raised $109,117,986 and a Democratic opponent, Elizabeth Warren, $35,654,984. Next in line are Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg with $32,337,554 and Kamala Harris with $25,090,948.

A Democratic candidate who is missing from the list is Bernie Sanders who, according to The New York Times, has $18 million raised in total.

That’s due to the fact that he transferred funds from his 2016 campaign. Also, 84% of his supporters donated less than $200 and therefore are not recorded.

