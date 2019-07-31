Kingman’s Healing Hooves provides veterans and others in the community with the help they need

KINGMAN – The brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect this country deserve the very best. Not only while they are serving, but long after they call it a career and become a veteran.

Kingman’s Healing Hooves, 4390 N. Glen Road, was founded for that purpose and recently received a grant of $11,000 from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation.

“We’re hoping we can help the veterans in the county,” said Kassie Schuerr, founder and CEO of Kingman’s Healing Hooves. “A lot of the time, veterans don’t want to ask for help. A lot of them with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder don’t come out of their homes. So we want to make this an opportunity for them, and a service for them that is not a traditional mental health type of service.”

The grant money will go toward the Helping Veteran’s Find a Purpose program, which includes active service personnel and veterans interacting with therapy horses to nurture self-awareness, trust, coping and relationship skills.

“They’re finding horses are very good at giving you an instant feedback as to how your body language is,” Schuerr said. “Usually when our veterans have gone to war, they’re heightened, they’re on edge and they’re fearful of their safety. The same goes for horses – they are ingrained to be hyper-vigilant about their safety. And they have one of the fastest reactionary times for a land animal. Their life depends on it.”

That connection provides a perfect opportunity for Healing Hooves to offer a nontraditional method of mental health support. But it can’t be done without financial help.

The grant plays a critical role and will provide money for 10 veterans to receive Equine Assisted Learning and Equine Assisted Psychotherapy along with other costs.

“The funds help cover the expense of feeding the horses each month,” Schuerr said. “And also covers the expense of staff to help with the program itself. Normally we are a volunteer-based program. Any funds that come in are earmarked for our programs. Eventually, they are for the feeding and the care of the horses.”

However, Healing Hooves is not just for veterans.

Schuerr has a variety of clients who are suffering from PTSD, as well as others who want to learn to ride horses again after a serious accident.

The overarching goal is simple: help the community with the assistance of horses.

“For those who have never tried horses as a therapy, it’s very interesting to them,” Schuerr said. “When they have exhausted all other means of therapy for the PTSD, substance abuse or things along those lines. Then we’re able to offer something that opens up a new door because they’re not feeling judged by a therapist or a group. The horses don’t judge you. We help guide them in understanding horsemanship and then also guide them in using the horses as metaphors for what’s going on in their life.”

That focus is important in Healing Hooves’ mission of improving the minds, bodies and spirits of the community through Equine Assisted Learning programs and horsemanship lessons.

However, it is worth noting that Schuerr’s original focus when she founded the program in 2010 was on helping local children with autism and special needs.

But it has since grown into a much larger organization.

“As we’ve developed our programs, it has blossomed into 13 different programs that we can offer the county and the community,” she said. “We want to be helping every person that we can within the community. We have goals of what we’d like this program to look like in 5-10 years. We want to be able to offer services for free to all of our clients. We need to do that through the funding, the grants and the community support through our local corporations.”

For more information, visit Healing Hooves on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KingmansHealingHooves, email kingmanshealinghooves@gmail.com or call 928-279-7581.