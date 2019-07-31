KPD feels ready for accreditation

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking an accreditation in an effort to further demonstrate its commitment to operating under best practices for law enforcement.

The Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program through the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police came to fruition about a year ago. ALEAP is headed by a commission comprised of police chiefs, city managers and more. KPD Chief Bob DeVries is its chairman.

Deputy Chief Evan Kunert explained Kingman is one of 19 agencies that have applied for the accreditation. The hope is that KPD can be the first to receive accreditation through the program. An agency has two years after applying to prove it meets the necessary standards, and the department is being evaluated less than a year after taking that initial step.

There are 174 standards, based off the national Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, that must be met. The CALEA model is more appropriate for larger agencies, while Arizona’s accreditation program fits more in line with KPD due to fiscal constraints.

“When I started going through this process I identified 545 different data points that I felt that we needed to meet to successfully say that we meet all of these standards,” Kunert said.

Those standards include fiscal management, use of force, incident command structure and many more.

Assessors will come to Kingman next week, at which time they will “dig into the meat of the standards,” Kunert said, tour the facility and conduct numerous staff interviews. Their findings will be taken to the commission, which will then decide whether to grant KPD accreditation.

“The biggest thing for the community to take away from an agency being accredited is that the processes, the body, the standards themselves represent best adopted practices,” Kunert explained. “It’s not just something Arizona has dreamt up. These 174 standards were taken from the CALEA model, which is a national model.”

The community has the chance to weigh in, too. A public call-in session will be held from 2–3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. To speak to an assessor and comment on KPD during that time period, dial 928-753-2006. Calls are anonymous and won’t be recorded.

“If somebody speaks to it, hopefully it’s on a personal level with regards to interactions that they’ve had, but it is a public call-in,” Kunert said.