Obituary | Ivan Jay Fast

Born Aug. 30, 1950 in Mt. Lake, Minnesota to Jack and Edna (Heppner) Fast.

Ivan started his life on his family’s farm. Newly into adulthood, Ivan enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. Post service, Ivan continued to be a hard worker with a strong work ethic.

He put in many hours to ensure his family was provided for, yet always found time to enjoy life. He was always ready for a new adventure. He never met a stranger nor forgot a friend. He was a generous giver whether in gifts or time and was always eager to lend a helping hand.

Ivan was a one-of-a-kind character with a heart of gold. There was no telling what would pop out of his mouth. His blue eyes would catch a twinkle and his lips would start moving. The only sure thing after that was that someone would be laughing soon. He always had a story to share, and he shared them often.

Ivan spent his last year battling sarcoma cancer caused by Agent Orange. He succumbed to the battle July 19, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his wife of 39 years; Lucretia (Wilson) Fast, children; Sonia, Vance (wife Wendy), and Kristin, grandchildren; Jacob, Noah, Sweden, Avianna, Nicholas, Joseph, Sarah, Landon, brother; Clark (wife Elgene) Fast, brother-in-law; Larry (wife Leticia) Wilson, nephews and niece; Curt (wife Tammy), Vonda, Nikki (husband John) and Jamin (wife Chasity), Nina, Maria and their children and grandchildren, his aunt; Gladys Heppner, and his beloved cousins.

Just prior to passing, Ivan requested that a big thank you be expressed to his wonderful family and friends – those that have shown him so much in life and that he enjoyed immensely. He’d like to thank those who traveled both far and near just to visit one more time. He would also like to thank those involved in his life from bow hunting in Alaska to catching yellowfin in the Pacific off the coast of Mexico.

A celebration of life gathering is in the making. Notification will be made when plans finalize.