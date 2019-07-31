OFFERS
Obituary | Jacqueline Louise Query

Originally Published: July 31, 2019 4:26 p.m.

Jacqueline Louise Query, 65, passed away July 18, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona with her family by her side.

Jacqueline was born in Oxfordshire, England to Duane A. and I. Jean Query on Dec. 15, 1953. She attended school in Las Vegas, Nevada, graduating with Honors in 1972 from Rancho High School. Later she moved to Pocatello, Idaho where she raised her two daughters; Cassondra and Nikole.

Jacqueline was a woman of faith and served much of her life as a member of Gate City Christian Church. She also led a ministry for 10 years at a nearby women’s prison. Jacqueline moved to Kingman, Arizona in 2002 where she worked in retail. She was an avid animal lover and volunteered much of her time to the Humane Society fostering several animals over the years. She enjoyed roses, chocolate and music.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her father; Duane A. Query, and is survived by her mother; I. Jean Query, sister; Stephanie Linschoten, brother; Bradford (Ginny) Query, daughters; Cassondra (Jason) Irvin and Nikole Peckham, and grandchildren; Alexis, Willow, Rhia, and Jaylen.

No services are planned at this time. The family requests that in Jacqueline’s memory please consider a donation to her favorite charity, ASPCA.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Living Waters Hospice for their support in her final days. Jacqueline will be dearly missed.

