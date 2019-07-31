Proposed Arroya Ranches subdivision receives necessary sewer variance

KINGMAN – A new subdivision located south of Hualapai Mountain Road and the Ridgeview Ranch subdivision could be coming to fruition, as City Council has approved a sewer variance necessary for the project.

The property is about 26.5 acres and the subdivision would see 13 residential lots from 0.5 acres to more than 7 acres. It is located at the end of Canyon Del Vista Drive and is accessible via Arroyo Vista Lane. The proposed subdivision has been dubbed Arroya Ranches.

The variance request comes as 11 of the 13 lots can’t connect to the City’s sewer system, which is required for new subdivisions.

City Engineer Greg Henry said the area poses a “challenge for development.”

“Essentially as the land gets south of Hualapai Mountain Road, there’s a ridge that drops off into the canyon,” he said. “It’s not a subdivision that can be served by gravity sewer.”

The request came from Robert England of England Holding Company, who applied for the variance in October 2017 but was denied.

England told Council that if only two lots were utilized, the two that could be served by gravity sewer, the project would not be economically feasible. Without the variance, the property can’t be developed.

Councilmembers noted that while they typically shy away from septic, in this case, a variance would be appropriate. The sewer variance was unanimously approved.