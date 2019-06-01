Bathauer Memorial Tourney set for June 15
KINGMAN – Grab your bats and baseball mitts, the John Bathauer Memorial Scholarship Tournament is right around the corner.
The tournament, which is entering its eighth year, is happening a month earlier on Saturday, June 15.
Action will go into the evening at Centennial Park.
More importantly though, is the reason behind the tournament – giving back to the community.
“We gave out $11,750 in scholarships to local community students,” Anne Bathauer said.
Registration is still open for a cost of $225 per team and there will be drawings and a hitting contest.
For more information, contact Anne Bathauer at 928-279-3624, Jonny Meins at 928-279-1164, Jennifer Stout at 928-303-9800 or Katie Romeo at 928-897-0336.
