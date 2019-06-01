OFFERS
Desert Hills 2-year-old in critical condition after 'near drowning'

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies secure a residence on the 3000 block of Jennie Lane, where a 2-year-old girl was found face down in a pool. (Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald)

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies secure a residence on the 3000 block of Jennie Lane, where a 2-year-old girl was found face down in a pool. (Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald)

Today's News-Herald
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 10:47 a.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY - A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after family members found her face down in a swimming pool at a Desert Hills home near Lake Havasu City.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department, dispatchers got a call at 3 p.m. Friday about a possible drowning at a home in the 3000 block of Jennie Lane in Desert Hills.

Family members had pulled the girl from the pool and CPR was administered by sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Desert Hills Fire District. It wasn’t clear how long the girl was in the water.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and later flown by helicopter to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The girl is in extremely critical condition, the sheriff’s department said. A sheriff’s spokeswoman called the incident a “near-drowning.” Officials with the sheriff’s department and the Desert Hills Fire Department declined to provide additional details, citing a concern of respect for the family.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the sheriff’s department said.

