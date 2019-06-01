OFFERS
Sat, June 01
Event Calendar | June 2-June 8, 2019

The Kingsmen Andy Devine PRCA Pro Rodeo is set for Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Avenue. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 1, 2019 7:19 p.m.

SUNDAY

Rodeo

1 p.m., Kingsmen PRCA Rodeo, Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave., www.kingsmenrodeo.org.

Concert in the Park

4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, corner Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free, byo picnic.

Craft, Antique and Arts Fair

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hualapai Mountain Park, free, $25 for vendors, 928-681-5700.

TUESDAY

Astronomy

6-7:30 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, Desert Astronomy Club Presentation, learn about the night sky, debbie.rusk@mohavecounty.us.

THURSDAY

Apollo Program Series

6-7 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, Part II: The Machines, 928-692-2665.

FRIDAY

First Friday

6-9 p.m., Beale Street, family-friendly activities, food, and music. www.kingmanmainstreet.com.

SATURDAY

Mohave Pride

10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, music, food, and beer garden, family friendly, 928-263-9306.

Card Making Workshop

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, 18 and older, 928-692-2665.

Corvette Show and Vendor Showcase

10 a.m. - 1 p.m., White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Road, free.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - noon, First and Beale streets, music, products, and vendors, 580-595-0770.

