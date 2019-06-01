Event Calendar | June 2-June 8, 2019
SUNDAY
Rodeo
1 p.m., Kingsmen PRCA Rodeo, Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave., www.kingsmenrodeo.org.
Concert in the Park
4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, corner Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free, byo picnic.
Craft, Antique and Arts Fair
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hualapai Mountain Park, free, $25 for vendors, 928-681-5700.
TUESDAY
Astronomy
6-7:30 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, Desert Astronomy Club Presentation, learn about the night sky, debbie.rusk@mohavecounty.us.
THURSDAY
Apollo Program Series
6-7 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, Part II: The Machines, 928-692-2665.
FRIDAY
First Friday
6-9 p.m., Beale Street, family-friendly activities, food, and music. www.kingmanmainstreet.com.
SATURDAY
Mohave Pride
10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, music, food, and beer garden, family friendly, 928-263-9306.
Card Making Workshop
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, 18 and older, 928-692-2665.
Corvette Show and Vendor Showcase
10 a.m. - 1 p.m., White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Road, free.
Farmers Market
8 a.m. - noon, First and Beale streets, music, products, and vendors, 580-595-0770.
