OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 01
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Father’s Day is extra-special for dad who fought for kids

By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: I am the father of four. I divorced after my third child was born, and I got custody. I have been with my girlfriend, “Wanda,” for six years, and we now have a daughter together.

The issue I have is, last year, Father’s Day came and went, and Wanda didn’t acknowledge it. I didn’t even hear a “Happy Father’s Day” from her or my youngest child. (My ex-wife acknowledged me.)

I always go above and beyond for Wanda on Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day and her birthday, but now, for the first time in our relationship, I felt small and hurt. She apologized the next day and said she forgot it was Father’s Day. I accepted her apology but was still hurt, and I said so.

I went through a brutal divorce and fought hard to gain custody of my kids, and raised them on my own for a while. I’m afraid, maybe irrationally, that this Father’s Day will be the same, and I’m not sure if I can handle that. Am I overthinking this? – Unacknowledged in Oklahoma

Dear Unacknowledged: I think so. If you and Wanda have a loving relationship 364 days a year, stop nursing this insecurity about one holiday. You have made clear to her how important these special occasions are to you. If she cares about your feelings, it likely will not happen again.

Dear Abby: I live in an over-55 community in Florida. A woman I’ll call Betty totally ignores me when I pass her on the street or in the clubhouse. If we’re at a luncheon together, she won’t acknowledge me. Yet, when she sees my husband, she’ll kiss him hello (on the cheek) and he’ll respond warmly.

I have talked to my husband about how Betty treats me and asked him to back off from her. I’m not suggesting he ignore her, but it isn’t necessary to kiss her. He obviously likes the attention she gives him and the flirting. He has told me I’m being juvenile and, frankly, I’m annoyed. Should I be? (By the way, Betty is married and flirts with my husband only when her husband is not around. She doesn’t do this with any other man.) – Put Off in Palm Beach

Dear Put Off: Face it. You and Betty are never going to be buddies. The next time you see this classless individual, tell her that if she wants to show affection, she should do it with her own husband, not yours. And if she ignores your request, tell her again – this time in the clubhouse, loudly.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Wife wonders if counseling will help husband mature
Dear Abby: Daughter throws in the towel on fighting mother’s grudge
Dear Abby | Wife can no longer endure vicious tales man’s ex tells
Dear Abby | Father’s day is bitter reminder for daughter mourning her dad
Dear Abby: Jilted husband also feels abandoned by two daughters

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News