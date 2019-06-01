The first City Expo highlighted the work of numerous City departments

KINGMAN – A lot of moving parts are involved in keeping City of Kingman moving forward, and from planning and zoning to engineering and water, staff provided a snapshot of their duties to the City and its residents at the first-ever City Expo.

Planning and Zoning

The Planning and Zoning Department is one facet of the City with which people may be more familiar. Those looking to make changes to their properties in one way or another have likely visited Principal Planner Rich Ruggles and his staff.

Ruggles explained that the primary function of his department is to administer the City’s general plan, in addition to the plans associated with it. Under that umbrella also falls overseeing the zoning ordinance.

Gary Fredrickson, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said from construction to setbacks, containers to property splits, there’s always something going on in Kingman.

“If you’re new into town, you really get to learn the perspective of the City, the growth potential, what’s there that’s already been established from the old downtown on the south-side of the railroad tracks to the new development everywhere,” he said of learning about planning and zoning.

Tourism

Josh Noble, City tourism director, was also walking around the Expo. He said at tourism, he and his staff work to promote Kingman to the traveling public. Three ways in which it does so is by coordinating the community event calendar, hosting the Powerhouse Visitor Center and coordinating with regional partners to promote the area to a larger audience.

Noble also provided some interesting facts about the Powerhouse, which he said receives about 150,000 visitors each year from every state and about 70 countries. California, Canada and China, in that order, make up the top three places from which people come to the Powerhouse.

Engineering

City Engineer Greg Henry explained one of the main tasks of his department is to design and direct capital improvement projects approved by Council. That includes projects related to water, sewer, streets, drainage and even traffic interchanges.

While the Planning and Zoning Department handles issues on properties in town, the Engineering Department takes care of issues that arise in rights-of-way and streets. Large projects currently underway are the traffic interchanges, a downtown sewer project and waterline projects throughout town.

He also provided an interesting tidbit about where the Engineering Department is located.

“We are located in a historic building, it’s the original post office at 220 N. Fourth St.,” Henry said. “It was built I think in 1935, it’s on the historic register. It’s just a great building to work in.”

Water

“We are the Water Department, we deliver the world’s best quality of water to the citizens of Kingman,” said Nancy Sipe, water quality program manager. “It’s groundwater, we’re all groundwater here.”

But there are stringent regulations that must be followed by the City’s Arizona Department of Environmental Quality-certified operators. The City has certified operators for water treatment, water distribution, wastewater collections and the wastewater treatment plant. However, Sipe said it is not the water that is treated in Kingman, as it is “perfectly clean,” but staff does treat the water lines.

“We work hard to pump millions of gallons of water out of the ground to deliver it to people under very stringent guidelines form the state,” Sipe said. “They think they just turn on the water and flush the toilet, there’s a lot more involved.”

“We deal with a lot of leaks,” said Construction Superintendent Carlos Rodriguez. “We go in and repair the leaks at all different hours of the day, it could be at nighttime, weekends, holidays.”

Parks and Recreation

It will come as no surprise that Mike Meersman, parks director, said his department’s job is to “keep our parks in as good as shape as we possibly can with the budget we have to work with, and make it safe and enjoyable for the health and wellness of the people in our community.”

One interesting fact about his department is the 3,000 sprinklers that need maintained throughout the City’s parks.

“And you know how much trouble people have with the few they have around their house,” Meersman said. “Multiply that times 3,000. We have two full-time irrigation technicians in our parks and one at the golf course. We have right around 3,000 heads at the golf course, too.”

Mayor Jen Miles said many of the people who spoke with her at her booth wanted to meet the mayor and talk about Kingman, why they moved here and what they love about the City. The fact that community partners and service clubs such as Suddenlink, Mohave Community College and Kiwanis were in attendance made the event even better, the mayor said.

“This is an opportunity for people who want to talk to any of these departments or with administration or council, to have that conversation face to face,” Miles said, noting that the community will have the same opportunity at next year’s expo.

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter was also in attendance Thursday, and shared the mayor’s enthusiasm for the event.

“I think the cities that stay closest to their citizens are the ones that actually win, so I’d like to see this continue,” Lingenfelter said. “More citizen interaction is what we need.”