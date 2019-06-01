OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 01
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Garcia leads UCLA past Arizona, into WCWS semifinals

CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 5:02 a.m.

Highlights: No. 2 UCLA softball advances to the NCAA National Semifinals for the second year in a... by Pac-12 Networks

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rachel Garcia felt it was a matter of time before she got the run support she needed.

UCLA came through.

The Bruins scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning, and Garcia avenged her only loss of the season to help UCLA beat Pac-12 rival Arizona 6-2 in the Women's College World Series on Friday night.

"I mean, I think we were getting on it all game," Garcia said. "But I think we just didn't have our moment till that last inning. I mean, like I said, we were swinging at balls, but they were going right to people. Started making a little bit more of an adjustment, hitting it to the gaps, coming up huge in moments that were needed."

The Bruins (53-6) advanced to the semifinals Sunday. They need one more win to reach the championship series.

Garcia was 20-0 this season before losing to Arizona on May 9 in Los Angeles. This time, she threw a complete game and allowed just four hits. She also threw every pitch for UCLA in the Bruins' victory over Minnesota on Thursday.

Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza had two solo homers for Arizona (48-13).

There was plenty of history in Friday's matchup. UCLA and Arizona are first and second in national championships and World Series appearances. UCLA has 12 national titles and 29 World Series appearances and Arizona has eight national titles and 23 World Series appearances.

UCLA opened the scoring in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Garcia. Palomino-Cardoza tied the game with a solo blast to right field.

UCLA pinch-hitter Malia Quarles' solo homer put the Bruins up 2-1.

"I didn't swing at the two previous pitches," Quarles said. "I'm not striking out, I'm going to hit there. I saw the pitch, I'm swinging as hard as I can. I just swung. It felt pretty good."

In the sixth, Arizona had two on with no outs and runners at second and third with one out, but Garcia escaped.

UCLA's Aaliyah Jordan's double scored Briana Perez in the seventh to push the Bruins' lead to 3-1. UCLA then took advantage of Arizona's fielding mistakes to go up 6-1. An error on left fielder Carli Campbell scored two. Campbell had made a dynamic diving catch in the fourth inning.

"I was very pleased with the team, I thought for six innings," Arizona coach Mike Candrea said. "Too bad we're not a little league team, only play six. The seventh inning just really got a little bit out of hand."

Arizona will play Florida or Alabama in an elimination game Saturday night.

"Right now we're just going to kind of get over it as quick as we can and realize that we still have games to play," Candrea said. "I think that's the big thing right now. I'm not one that lives in the past. I'm going to get over this one really quick, start getting them ready for tomorrow, whoever we play."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Wildcats run wild on Bruins in 47-30 win
Speight throws 2 touchdown passes to lead UCLA over Arizona
Suns Devils hit the road for UCLA
Marchand has 2 goals, 1 assist as Bruins beat Coyotes 4-3
D-backs beat Yankees for 2-game sweep

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News