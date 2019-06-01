OFFERS
Sat, June 01
Gosar calls for deportation of non-citizens with 2 misdemeanor convictions

Representative Paul Gosar. (Daily Miner file photo)

Representative Paul Gosar. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – As part of the Trump’s administration policy of putting America and Americans “first,” Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, who remains the president’s staunchest supporter in the state, reintroduced the Criminal Alien Removal Clarification Act. Its goal is to ensure that non-citizens, convicted of a felony or two or more misdemeanors, will be removed from the country.

“I support putting the safety of American citizens first,” Gosar said. “The lack of clarification in our laws regarding criminal alien eligibility for removal cripples the ability to keep our communities safe.”

Gosar claims there is an “existing loophole” in the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows violent and recidivist criminal aliens to stay or come back to the United States.

“It is my hope that my colleagues across the aisle will join in putting the well-being and safety of U.S. citizens ahead of those who have come to America and broken our laws,” he added.

Gosar expects the new law to simplify the code and provide “codified guidance” to the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security.

In Arizona, there are three types of misdemeanors. A class three misdemeanor is the lowest criminal offense and typically is a form of assault, criminal trespass in the third degree or criminal speeding. That means, if the act would pass, a non-citizen could be potentially “removable” for traffic violations.

The bill does not specify if the new law would apply to green card holders also known as permanent residents.

The bill has a support of the conservative House Freedom Caucus: Ted Budd (R-NC-13), Scott DesJarlais, (R-TN-4), Jeff Duncan (R-SC-3), Louie Gohmert (R-TX-1), Ralph Norman (R-SC-5), Scott Perry (R-PA-10), Andy Biggs (R-AZ-5), Mark Meadows (R-NC-11), (R-IA-4), Jody Hice (R-GA-10), and Ken Buck (R-CO-4). It is also supported by a controversial representative from Iowa, Steve King, who has spoken favorably of white supremacist ideas.

