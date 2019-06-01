OFFERS
Sat, June 01
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | June 2, 2019

Originally Published: June 1, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Justin Long, 41; Zachary Quinto, 42; Dana Carvey, 64; Dennis Haysbert, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Knowledge and experience are power when dealing with conflict or controversial issues. Avoid arguing with a friend or sibling.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Visiting a friend or relative or attending a reunion will bring back memories. Personal improvements should be put into play.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you are evasive, someone will get the wrong impression, and you’ll be left in a sticky situation. Spend more time soul-searching and considering what it is you want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Offer to lend a helping hand or do something constructive, and organize your personal documents or make changes to your home environment. Plan something special for someone you love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put a plan in place, and stick to it. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don’t need or want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional situations will spin out of control if you don’t address matters swiftly. Personal improvements will encourage you to make better decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get involved in something that excites you. A seminar, trade show or gathering of like-minded people will encourage you to make positive changes to the way you think or do things. Spiritual or personal growth will promote new beginnings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A trip will do you good. Look for the perfect spot to relax and contemplate what you want to pursue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): How you deal with others will make a difference to the way others perceive you. Don’t go overboard, even if someone invites you to indulge in something extravagant.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take the initiative to bring about positive change to the way you live. What you do will affect your personal relationships and encourage you to surround yourself with people who support and contribute to your goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional issues will surface if you let what others do affect you. Make alterations at home that are conducive to reaching your goals.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Say little and do a lot. How and what you do to bring about positive changes will influence your emotional well-being.

