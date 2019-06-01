Kingman Police Department partners with New Zealand Police for recruiting tips

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is partnering with New Zealand Police for a “bold, new marketing campaign,” in an effort to recruit new officers.

An unveiling of the new marketing campaign artwork will occur at a formal news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. According to a KPD press release, the department contacted NZP in January after seeing the results of their new marketing campaign and associated strategies geared toward recruiting younger people.

“It’s a new era, and to reach the younger people to join law enforcement has been a struggle, not only for rural Arizona, but internationally,” Chief Bob DeVries said in the release. “We needed a better way to showcase Kingman as great, diverse community to be in, and to be part of the local law enforcement of this community,” DeVries said.

The City believes “changing gears” from a traditional approach has become a “staple” in attracting younger persons to careers in law enforcement.

“New Zealand Police are really happy to be able share their recruitment ideas and campaign material with our international colleagues in Kingman,” wrote NZP’s Senior Marketing Advisor Helen Flannery. “We are both aiming for the same thing, which is to recruit fantastic people into our organizations, who will help us make our cities and countries safer. We like to add a bit of Kiwi humor to our campaigns and are keen to show that NZ Police is an organization which, while doing serious work, is an organization with a positive and warm culture, and where people are encouraged to be their best selves and bring their unique set of skills to their job,” Flannery said.

