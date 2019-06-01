OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center awards 14 scholarships to local students

KRMC volunteers and some of the 2019 Volunteer Scholarship Recipients. Pictured from left to right: Sandra Cofer (KRMC Volunteer of the Year), Celeste Isais, Ashley Sahawneh, Amber Wells, Adja Todd-Demble and Vicki Henson (KRMC volunteer). (Photo courtesy of KRMC)

Originally Published: June 1, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Services awarded 14 scholarships to local students. A panel of KRMC Volunteers and leadership chose the final recipients. Applicants were all either part- or full-time students pursuing a career in the healthcare industry.

The volunteers awarded a total of $13,250 for the fall semester. Funding for the scholarships came from community donations as well as proceeds from the KRMC Gift Boutique. Students who are enrolled full-time for the fall 2019 semester can apply to receive up to $1,000 in tuition assistance and part-time students can qualify for up to $750 to go toward tuition.

This year’s recipients are: Adja Todd-Demble, Alexis Caron, Amber Wells, Angeline Misiak, Ashley Sahawneh, Celeste Isais, Isabella Anderson, Jesika Gaddis, Kali Lewis, Katelyn Kirby, Kaylee Morley, Melinda Boehm, Melissa Ford and Shawn Walsh.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

