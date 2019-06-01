OFFERS
New position of communications director on Board of Supervisors agenda

Supervisor Gary Watson is expected to nominate Nicole Bratley for a seat on the 2020 Census Complete County Committee when the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 3 in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will gather for their bimonthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

One of the most pressing county needs seems to be recruiting a communication director. Discussion that occurred at the May 17, 2019 Budget Workshop indicated the desire of more than one supervisor that hiring a communications director, who will also serve as the county's Public Information Officer, would be a budget priority. Based on that discussion, staff will be requested to finalize the job description, identify a reporting structure, and the interview and hiring protocol. A communication director would serve as a media liaison and spokesperson for Mohave County and will coordinate the county's social media efforts, including efforts on Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Also on the agenda, three supervisors will propose their candidates for the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.

Supervisor Buster Johnson will suggest Gaynell Crews as a representative for District 3. Crews is a retired process server (a person who supports legal and court activities).

Supervisor Bishop will propose Becky Fawson to represent District 4. Fawson works as an office supervisor at the Mohave County Legal Defender’s Office.

Supervisor Gary Watson will suggest Nicole Bratley to represent District 1. Bratley currently serves as Appraiser II & Auditor at the Mohave County Assessor’s Office.

Based on discussions between Lake Havasu City and Mohave County staff on the current intergovernmental agreement regarding the Consolidated Court in Lake Havasu City, it was agreed that the agreement regarding the consolidated administrative operations of the lower courts would be terminated effective Aug. 31. City and county staff have agreed this deconsolidation is in the best interests of all parties in terms of moving forward.

