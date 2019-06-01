Obituary | Betty L. Winchell

Betty L. Winchell passed away May 15, 2019 at her home in Kingman, Arizona. She was born April 7, 1947 in Jonancy, Kentucky to Willard and Alpha Bridgeman. She was a 1965 graduate of York High School, a member of The First Pentecostal Church in Kingman, Arizona and of the United Pentecostal Church in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Betty is survived by her sons; Demetrius (Barbara) Winchell, and Jason (Traci) Winchell; sister; Mary (James) Doughty; brother; Jeff (Sandy) Bridgeman; five grandsons, one great-grandson, church family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Ruben Winchell, sister; Anna Sue Clark, and brother; Ernie Bridgeman.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at the First Pentecostal Church 2498 E. Northern Ave., Kingman, Arizona, Pastor Stacy Rotenberger officiating.