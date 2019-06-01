OFFERS
Obituary | Betty L. Winchell

Betty L. Winchell.

Originally Published: June 1, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Betty L. Winchell passed away May 15, 2019 at her home in Kingman, Arizona. She was born April 7, 1947 in Jonancy, Kentucky to Willard and Alpha Bridgeman. She was a 1965 graduate of York High School, a member of The First Pentecostal Church in Kingman, Arizona and of the United Pentecostal Church in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Betty is survived by her sons; Demetrius (Barbara) Winchell, and Jason (Traci) Winchell; sister; Mary (James) Doughty; brother; Jeff (Sandy) Bridgeman; five grandsons, one great-grandson, church family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Ruben Winchell, sister; Anna Sue Clark, and brother; Ernie Bridgeman.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at the First Pentecostal Church 2498 E. Northern Ave., Kingman, Arizona, Pastor Stacy Rotenberger officiating.

