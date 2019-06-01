Plaintiffs against Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District in civil case given 30 days to rewrite complaint

KINGMAN – After both sides briefly laid out rationales for their positions during oral arguments on the defense’s motion to dismiss a civil suit brought against the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1 board, Judge Lee Jantzen gave the plaintiffs 30 days to rewrite and submit their complaint with the court.

According to court documents, plaintiffs Richard Veradt and Arthur Garnica list in the suit directors Jim Bailey, Michael Collins, Erik Berg and John Bryant. Former director Carl Hays is also named.

Plaintiffs allege that Bailey, Collins, Berg, Bryant and Hays used an elected or appointed political position to affect public employment decisions, committed nonfeasance in public office, violated the duties of custodian of public monies, and committed public records violations.

Plaintiffs also accuse those named above of a fraudulent scheme in addition to conspiracy related to the appointment of Hays, Berg and Bryant by Collins and Bailey. Bailey and Collins are accused of depriving Garnica of his constitutional rights in their “attacks” against the plaintiff during call to the public. Bailey, Collins, Berg and Hays have also been accused of multiple open meeting law violations.

Melanie Pate, counsel for NACFD and the other individuals named in the suit, provided the judge with three reasons for why she believes the case must be dismissed.

First, she said, the majority of the claims brought by plaintiffs in civil court were of a criminal nature. As such, they do not “authorize a private right of action.”

“Those include criminal conspiracy, criminal fraud, committing malfeasance in oath of office, tampering with public records, etc.,” she said. “They’ve cited numerous criminal statues, none of which provide for a private cause of action.”

Second, Pate said the plaintiffs submitted a deficient pleading because the complaint “does not allege sufficient, factual allegations to support the remaining claims.”

Pate first spoke to the allegation that Carl Hays had been illegally put on the board due to allegedly not living in the district. She explained that under Arizona law, the plaintiffs had five days after Hays was sat on the board to file a challenge. However, they did not do so.



“They can complain to whoever they want, but if they don’t follow the rules regarding how to bring an election challenge, then that claim is simply barred, and therefore that claim must be dismissed,” she said.

She noted some of the other complaints also did not follow the rules of procedures for special actions. And, Pate said, in relation to the conflict of interest allegations, the plaintiffs did not provide facts that supported an actual conflict of interest that “is not merely speculative or remote.”

Lastly, she said the plaintiffs have no standing under Arizona law by which to bring their claims as they do not allege a “distinct and palpable injury to themselves.”

For plaintiffs Veradt and Garnica, neither of whom are attorneys, the civil filing was a “last gasp for help.” Veradt said they have taken their complaints to law enforcement, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, just to name a few agencies, all to no avail.

No matter what evidence they provide, Veradt said he and Garnica are “kicked to the curb every time we try something.”

“We have done everything we can. We believe this board is serving themselves and not the people,” Veradt said. “We have the evidence, we have an investigator that’s been investigating them for over a year. He’s got the records, he’s got everything that goes with it. We need somebody to hear us. We are here out of desperation. We need someone to look honestly at what we can bring forward.”

Judge Jantzen told Veradt and Garnica that their complaint was “difficult to review,” and gave them 30 days to rewrite it. However, he said he would be strict with the document the next time it’s reviewed by the court.

“If it’s not a legitimate complaint, I’m going to dismiss it,” the judge said. “But I’m going to give you an opportunity to rewrite.”

Veradt also said he would try again to file criminal charges with the county attorney’s office.