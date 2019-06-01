OFFERS
Rants and Raves | June 2, 2019

The current Mohave County animal shelter at 950 Buchanan St. is old and past its prime, and Supervisor Jean Bishop is asking her fellow supervisors to approve $3 million for a new shelter. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: June 1, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Sanctity of Life: Sanctity of Life Event and Walk, “From the First Heartbeat to the Last.” Recognizing speakers Pastor Michael Birnbaum, Living Word Lutheran Church, and Pastor Matt Larson, Journey Church. The sponsor group: Women of the Word, Living Word Lutheran Church.

To the Council rant: Seems the same person keeps badgering Council about golf not being a family sport. I don’t remember there being an age requirement to play golf.

Supervisor Bishop – New Animal Shelter: Good for County Supervisor Bishop on supporting a new animal shelter! This shelter is so small. The cats were in a couple different buildings that had various purposes other than housing cats. It is so needed.

Bishop – Time to build a new animal shelter: Yes it is! Thank you, Jean Bishop. We are way overdue for a new and better shelter. Let’s all pitch in as a community and support this effort.

