Rants and Raves | June 2, 2019
Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.
Sanctity of Life: Sanctity of Life Event and Walk, “From the First Heartbeat to the Last.” Recognizing speakers Pastor Michael Birnbaum, Living Word Lutheran Church, and Pastor Matt Larson, Journey Church. The sponsor group: Women of the Word, Living Word Lutheran Church.
To the Council rant: Seems the same person keeps badgering Council about golf not being a family sport. I don’t remember there being an age requirement to play golf.
Supervisor Bishop – New Animal Shelter: Good for County Supervisor Bishop on supporting a new animal shelter! This shelter is so small. The cats were in a couple different buildings that had various purposes other than housing cats. It is so needed.
Bishop – Time to build a new animal shelter: Yes it is! Thank you, Jean Bishop. We are way overdue for a new and better shelter. Let’s all pitch in as a community and support this effort.
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Mohave 911
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
05
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
05
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*