Beauty school grad ready to prove she’s a cut above the rest

KINGMAN – Late May is graduation time, and that includes All Beauty College, 2153 Gordon Dr.

It took Tabitha Torres, 28, over a year to put 1,600 hours into the cosmetology program she is graduating from this week. Soon, Torres will start work as a hair stylist at Bloom Hair and Beauty Bar, 714B Main St.

It was her future boss, Sabrina Rae Joyce, who told The Daily Miner about the graduation. Torres, sitting at her chair among balloons, is excited about her future career but sad to leave the school.

Torres always liked the industry – beauty, fashion and gossips. When she was 18, she worked as a receptionist at a beauty salon and became friends with many cosmetologists and hair stylists.

A year ago, she decided to go all in and signed up with All Beauty College in Kingman, which she highly recommends.

“Being here made me think about this job differently,” she said. “You really have a power to make people happy.”

Torres will get her state license in a month or so. There are two tests she needs to take first, a written one in Las Vegas, and then a practical one in Phoenix. The latter consists of hair services, manicure, and infection control. She will probably end up doing hair because she enjoys it the most so far, but who knows what the future will hold for her.



Originally from California, Torres moved to Kingman with her parents when she was 13 years old.

“But I do consider Kingman my hometown,” she said. “I like how familiar it is. My friends and family are here. Don’t get me wrong, I like going to big cities, but I love coming back home.”