Collisions with injuries mar Kingman-area roadways Saturday

KINGMAN – Authorities say a pair of collisions Saturday caused traffic delays on eastbound Interstate 40 and, later, on Highway 66.

Arizona Department of Public safety reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries on eastbound I-40 at about 4:30 p.m.

Arizona Department of Transported first reported on its Twitter account (@ArizonaDot) at 4:34 p.m. that a crash was blocking the right lane at milepost 48, just south of the U.S. 93 junction at Beale Street. ADOT said all lanes were open at 6:10 p.m.

ADOT then reported that Highway 66 was blocked in both directions due to a “serious crash” near milepost 95 (Molthan Lane) near Truxton.

DPS said a two-vehicle collision with injuries closed the roadway for a few hours at milepost 91.

Both directions of Highway 66 re-opened by 11:10 p.m., according to ADOT.

More information regarding the injuries suffered in both crashes was not available.