Collisions with injuries mar Kingman-area roadways Saturday
KINGMAN – Authorities say a pair of collisions Saturday caused traffic delays on eastbound Interstate 40 and, later, on Highway 66.
Arizona Department of Public safety reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries on eastbound I-40 at about 4:30 p.m.
Arizona Department of Transported first reported on its Twitter account (@ArizonaDot) at 4:34 p.m. that a crash was blocking the right lane at milepost 48, just south of the U.S. 93 junction at Beale Street. ADOT said all lanes were open at 6:10 p.m.
ADOT then reported that Highway 66 was blocked in both directions due to a “serious crash” near milepost 95 (Molthan Lane) near Truxton.
DPS said a two-vehicle collision with injuries closed the roadway for a few hours at milepost 91.
Both directions of Highway 66 re-opened by 11:10 p.m., according to ADOT.
More information regarding the injuries suffered in both crashes was not available.
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Mohave 911
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
05
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
05
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
07
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*