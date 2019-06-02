OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 02
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Godzilla proves he’s still ‘King of the Monsters’

The mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Kevin Nowicki - Daily Miner Movie Reviewer
Originally Published: June 2, 2019 7:30 p.m.

If you're like me, you'll remember watching the black and white Godzilla movies on lazy Saturday afternoons or even late at night. Using miniature models of cities, it was still intriguing to watch it all destroyed as some guy in a Godzilla costume slowly walked through overbuilt cities crushing cars and destroying buildings. Some of the first Godzilla movies' voice tracks were even out of sync with the characters' mouth movements.

The 2019 version of Godzilla has no such flaws. The theme remains the same: Large monsters awake and wreak havoc on humanity and a lone hero, Godzilla, comes to humanity's rescue. Using modern computer-generated graphics makes it all the more real. Modern aircraft and weaponry were present. The only thing missing were Army tanks (a staple of earlier versions).

Besides Godzilla, considerable detail was given to Mothra's development and eventual blossoming with beautifully designed wings and slow, angelic movements. Ghidorah is the huge three-headed winged dragon menace. Ghidorah's heads spit a fire-like electrical weapon that destroys all that it hits.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters - Final Trailer - Now Playing In Theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures

There is, of course, a human cast that, once you can get through the preachy lectures of human-caused ecological destruction, adds pretty much nothing to the movie. Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler) carries a grudge against the monsters because they killed his son in a previous version. Emma (Vera Farmiga) is Mark's wife and has created a device that kind of controls the monsters and, in her own way, is an ecological warrior denouncing humanity's treatment of the earth. Madison (Millie Bobby Brown – you'll recognize her from Stranger Things) is their daughter and for the life of me I can't figure out her value to the movie. None of their performances were remarkable. The sleeper character was Aisha Hinds, who plays a military grunt with small parts throughout the film. She carried a lot of the emotion I'm sure the producers wanted the audience to have. And she did it well.

There is a lot of action interrupted by human interaction that had the effect of slowing the movie down. Just as the action was gearing up, it would stop with some silly scene with Emma or Madison. And it made the movie seem a lot longer than it needed to be.

Great graphics interspersed with an unneeded human storyline and long enough to get a refill of that big bucket of popcorn. Plus, the voices and mouths are in sync.

It is rated PG-13 and runs a long 132 minutes. I'll give Godzilla: King of the Monsters three out of five Miners.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

At 60, Godzilla has never been better
‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ falls flat
‘Hellboy’ too long to be more than mildly entertaining
Goosebumps: Four Miners worth of fun
‘It’ gets four out of five

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News