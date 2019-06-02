Horoscopes | June 3, 2019

Birthdays: Rafael Nadal, 33; Anderson Cooper, 52; James Purefoy, 55; Deniece Williams, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan to do something you enjoy, but take care of your responsibilities first. Kindness, not complaints and criticism, will always get you further ahead.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stop thinking about what you want, and go after your goals wholeheartedly. Make a decision, and put your plans in motion.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let your emotions take over or lead you into something that isn’t right or good for you. Concentrate on your pursuits, and look for the best way to get things done without interference.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay focused on what you need to get things done. Go directly to the source if something doesn’t appear to be right.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Touch base with people you have collaborated with. Running your ideas by someone who understands the way you think and who may want to get involved in your plans will help you figure out how to move forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Instead of trying to change someone else, concentrate on making personal adjustments that will better prepare you for what’s to come. Updating your image or taking the time to listen to what others have to offer is encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Forge ahead using your intelligence, intuition and what you know. Refuse to let someone stand in your way or waste your time on things that will not benefit you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A day trip or visiting a place that will spark your imagination will pay off. A partnership will change the way you do things.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to your heart as well as your intuition. What someone says and what actually happens will lead to confusion if you are too accommodating or gullible.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make adjustments to your surroundings that will give you a place to unwind. Being with people you find easy to share your space with will help motivate you mentally and physically.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Expand your interests, friendships and knowledge. Make plans to do something enjoyable with someone who stimulates your mind.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Physical fitness coupled with a healthy diet and lifestyle will make a difference to the way you feel. Get together with people who are good influences and will support your effort to be the best you can be.