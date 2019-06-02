KFD looks to restore Kingman’s first fire engine, but it needs the community’s help

KINGMAN – Fire engines are seen responding to calls that could possibly save lives or structures. Kingman Fire Department has been doing that for almost 100 years.

The fire department came about when a group of young WWI veterans from the American Legion decided to do a welfare project for the community and start a “fire company.”



The department made strides and efforts and on Sept. 22, 1921, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the organization of a fire company. At the time, County Attorney Hines went over the legal requirements and procedures the new department had to meet.

Members of the public gathered at the American Legion Hall to figure out who was going to placed under the supervision of Chief O.W. Gildow and Howard Smith became the secretary and treasurer of the company. Twenty-four of the members were also members of the Legion, except for one.

“The company starts off under pleasant auspices and the boys feel that when they have been put through their preliminary drills and have secured the necessary equipment they will be ready to go,” wrote the Mohave County Miner on Sept. 30, 1921.

First things first

The first task for the new department was to buy equipment to keep the community safe. The board gave them an operating budget of $10,000, which today equals about $152,111. When thinking about how much money they were going to need, the department made sure to consider “as many phases of the situation as possible” and equipment to take care of Kingman during that present day and future.

A truck and 11 hydrants were its first purchase.

The Frog, a 1922 American LaFrance fire truck, was the first fire truck the fire district purchased. The truck has a 6-cylinder gasoline engine, pumps 750 gallons of water per minute. They had an engine on the way, but where were they going to park it?

The district hired Gruninger and Son, local contractors, to build the fire hall. Today the original station still stands on Fifth Street between Beale and Oak streets, next to where Odd Fellows Hall was located. In Feb. 1922, the district received the plans for the fire hall and it opened in June.



But the Frog arrived before the fire hall was complete, so it temporarily sat at the Old Trails Garage.

It was on a Friday night when Home Good Bakery plant and building was up in flames and the Frog took off to the scene. The cause of the fire could have started from a defective wiring in the storeroom building.

The owner of the business, Melvin George, made an attempt to extinguish the fire with water and chemicals, but the fire was too high for the chemicals to reach and there wasn’t enough pressure from the hydrant.

There were some signal sounding issues from the pumphouse. By the time the Frog made it to the scene, the fire was almost out of control. Chief Gildow found nothing could be done with the chemicals. Eventually water started flowing through the hose just in time to save the Elks Hall and some cabins.

The total loss to the bakery was $4,000, which today is about $60,844, plus the loss of the building costing an extra $1,000, and it today’s dollars would be $15,211.

The owner of the bakery stated in the Friday, July 7, 1922 Mohave County Miner issue that he was satisfied with the effort of the fire department and appreciated it.

“While the department lost their first fire they accomplished the primary purpose of a fire department, of preventing the spread of fire and the protection of adjoining property,” wrote the Mohave County Miner on July 7, 1922.

But a second fire came and the situation was very different than the first. A fire broke out at the home of C.W. Lynch. The department handled this fire neatly and effectively, and this time the alarm was sounded promptly.

A neighbor of Lynch was returning home and noticed smoke coming from the roof. As the department was responding, Lynch and his neighbor did what they could to keep the fire under control. Firefighters responded in a “jiffy” and put the fire out.

After 17 years of the Frog providing service to the Kingman community, the fire department decided to buy a new engine in 1938.

“The need for this new piece of equipment has been felt for some time, inasmuch as the present truck has had seventeen years of service it is no longer in conditions to adequately service the local fire district. The new truck will be of the latest type carrying the most modern fire fighting equipment and will afford a better protection for the residents of the local fire district,” Burton Porter, local fire chief in 1938, said in the Mohave County Miner.

The Frog didn’t stop running just because the new one came to town. The truck was later used during parades in the City, but now it’s out of service and sits in a garage.

Restoration

Now, Kingman Fire Department is looking to bring the Frog back to the streets of Kingman. The department is looking to raise up to about $25,000 to restore a significant piece of Kingman history.

KFD Chief Jake Rhoades thought it would be a great idea to restore the engine by the time the department’s 100th anniversary arrives. Trying to restore a 1922 American LaFrance fire engine comes with some challenges. The department needs to find parts and someone who knows how to work on a classic vehicle of that sort.

“It’s got a lot of history of us as our first engine,” Rhoades said.

The history of the department is everywhere. Whether it’d be with the first fire engine, the original fire house still standing on Fifth Street, or even one of the high schools named after a fallen volunteer firefighter and its culture surrounding 11 fallen volunteer firemen.

KFD is brainstorming different ideas for fundraisers to come up with the money needed. All money raised will go toward the restoration of the Frog. Anyone who would like to donate can stop by at the Kingman Fire Department Administration office, 412 Oak St.

“It’s the community buying in to help restore it,” Rhoades said. “Every penny counts, every dollar counts, but it’s going to take a lot of pennies and a lot of dollars to get where we need to be.”