KRMC debuts new electronic health record
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center launched a new electronic health record system on Saturday, June 1. An electronic health record is a digital version of a patient’s chart, including the patient’s complete health history.
Since 2018, KRMC has been working with Meditech, a Boston-based company specializing in hospital and healthcare information systems, to create a custom electronic health record for KRMC’s specific needs.
The new system at KRMC is called One Care.
“We are updating to newer technology that allows us to fully integrate patient records throughout KRMC,” said Communications & Marketing Director Teri Williams.
With One Care, each patient will have one record throughout KRMC’s health system. This means the record contains all patient encounters – the clinical information and notes from each time the patient visits a KRMC office or is hospitalized at KRMC. Initially, patients may experience slight delays during their office visits as providers transition to the new system.
“Patients will complete new forms with their medical history, which will go into the new system,” said Williams. “Their clinical records from visits prior to June 1 will not be included in the system. However, all past records are available through the KRMC Medical Records Department.”
Following the One Care launch, KRMC will ask all patients to fill out updated forms at their next visit. This will ensure the record contains accurate and up-to-date information. Once this information is recorded, patients will not need to complete additional forms for future visits – unless their information changes.
The system is highly secure for protecting patient privacy, said Williams. KRMC has been working on the project since 2018, which had been in the planning stage since 2017.
For questions about KRMC’s One Care system, contact KRMC Public Relations at 928-263-4565.
