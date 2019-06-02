OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 02
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KRMC debuts new electronic health record

The temporary ambulance bay at Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road. KRMC has launched a new electronic health record system. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

The temporary ambulance bay at Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road. KRMC has launched a new electronic health record system. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 2, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center launched a new electronic health record system on Saturday, June 1. An electronic health record is a digital version of a patient’s chart, including the patient’s complete health history.

Since 2018, KRMC has been working with Meditech, a Boston-based company specializing in hospital and healthcare information systems, to create a custom electronic health record for KRMC’s specific needs.

The new system at KRMC is called One Care.

“We are updating to newer technology that allows us to fully integrate patient records throughout KRMC,” said Communications & Marketing Director Teri Williams.

With One Care, each patient will have one record throughout KRMC’s health system. This means the record contains all patient encounters – the clinical information and notes from each time the patient visits a KRMC office or is hospitalized at KRMC. Initially, patients may experience slight delays during their office visits as providers transition to the new system.

“Patients will complete new forms with their medical history, which will go into the new system,” said Williams. “Their clinical records from visits prior to June 1 will not be included in the system. However, all past records are available through the KRMC Medical Records Department.”

Following the One Care launch, KRMC will ask all patients to fill out updated forms at their next visit. This will ensure the record contains accurate and up-to-date information. Once this information is recorded, patients will not need to complete additional forms for future visits – unless their information changes.

The system is highly secure for protecting patient privacy, said Williams. KRMC has been working on the project since 2018, which had been in the planning stage since 2017.

For questions about KRMC’s One Care system, contact KRMC Public Relations at 928-263-4565.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

New Patient Record System to be Launched at KRMC
Kingman doctors struggle with federally mandated records system
Consistent effort pays off, Kingman Regional Medical Center gets its ‘A’
KRMC works to implement electronic records
Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News