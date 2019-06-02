MOHAVE 911 | June 3, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of May 31:

Sex offense

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Carlos Jaime Henderson, 30 of Colorado City, for one felony charge of sexual abuse.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. Thursday, May 23, deputies responded to a call of an alleged sex offense in the 400 block of east 2200 S. The reporting party advised that his juvenile daughter, who was staying with family at the residence, had called and advised of the offense.

Detectives responded and spoke with the victim, who alleged that she woke up to the male suspect, identified as Henderson, touching her inappropriately and attempting to remove her clothes. The victim left the room and was followed by Henderson, who began yelling at the victim and attempted to grab the victim’s face.

The victim pushed away from Henderson and left the residence on foot. Detectives responded to the residence and made contact with Henderson and placed him in custody for the offense.

Carlos Jaime Henderson was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident. This investigation is ongoing.

Theft

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jason Frederick Niemeyer, 26 of Lake Havasu City, for theft/control of stolen property and theft of means of transportation, both felonies.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Division of Boating Safety deputies observed a silver hydro-cycle traveling near Castle Rock Bay and conducted a waterways traffic stop for the rider, identified as Niemeyer, not wearing a personal floatation device.

During the stop, deputies were advised that the watercraft was stolen from the area of Windsor Beach. When asked, Niemeyer admitted to taking the watercraft.

Jason Frederick Niemeyer was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Aggravated OUI

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Darwin Amaya, 36 from Bellflower, California, for two counts of felony aggravated operating a watercraft while under the influence, with children on board May 25.

Division of Boating Safety deputies observed a personal watercraft traveling at a high speed and weaving through boat traffic in the posted No Wake Zone.

Amaya was detained and transported to contact point where a breath test was conducted. The resulting BAC was .122% and Amaya was arrested.