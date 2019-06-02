OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 02
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MOHAVE 911 | June 3, 2019

Carlos Jaime Henderson, Jason Frederick Niemeyer and Darwin Amaya. (Photos courtesy of MCSO)

Carlos Jaime Henderson, Jason Frederick Niemeyer and Darwin Amaya. (Photos courtesy of MCSO)

Originally Published: June 2, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of May 31:

Sex offense

photo

Carlos Jaime Henderson

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Carlos Jaime Henderson, 30 of Colorado City, for one felony charge of sexual abuse.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. Thursday, May 23, deputies responded to a call of an alleged sex offense in the 400 block of east 2200 S. The reporting party advised that his juvenile daughter, who was staying with family at the residence, had called and advised of the offense.

Detectives responded and spoke with the victim, who alleged that she woke up to the male suspect, identified as Henderson, touching her inappropriately and attempting to remove her clothes. The victim left the room and was followed by Henderson, who began yelling at the victim and attempted to grab the victim’s face.

The victim pushed away from Henderson and left the residence on foot. Detectives responded to the residence and made contact with Henderson and placed him in custody for the offense.

Carlos Jaime Henderson was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident. This investigation is ongoing.

Theft

photo

Jason Frederick Niemeyer

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jason Frederick Niemeyer, 26 of Lake Havasu City, for theft/control of stolen property and theft of means of transportation, both felonies.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Division of Boating Safety deputies observed a silver hydro-cycle traveling near Castle Rock Bay and conducted a waterways traffic stop for the rider, identified as Niemeyer, not wearing a personal floatation device.

During the stop, deputies were advised that the watercraft was stolen from the area of Windsor Beach. When asked, Niemeyer admitted to taking the watercraft.

Jason Frederick Niemeyer was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Aggravated OUI

photo

Darwin Amaya

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Darwin Amaya, 36 from Bellflower, California, for two counts of felony aggravated operating a watercraft while under the influence, with children on board May 25.

Division of Boating Safety deputies observed a personal watercraft traveling at a high speed and weaving through boat traffic in the posted No Wake Zone.

Amaya was detained and transported to contact point where a breath test was conducted. The resulting BAC was .122% and Amaya was arrested.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave 911 | December 4, 2017
Mohave 911 | May 6, 2019
Man sought for robbery found at house he allegedly robbed
All passengers safely evacuated from sinking boat Sunday
County Roundup: Thursday, June 23, 2011

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News