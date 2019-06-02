Obituary | Chad A. Woods

Chad A. Woods, 42, died May 12, 2019 from injuries sustained in a 4x4 accident near Kingman, Arizona.

Chad was born Sept. 9, 1976 in Lima, Ohio. His family moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1978, where Chad spent the remainder of his life. He graduated from Kingman High School in 1996, attended college at Mohave Community College, and later found his career at Mother Road Harley Davidson. Chad was an avid bowler and softball player. He also enjoyed his time at the gym and spending time with his family and friends.

Chad will always be remembered as a fun loving, kind and compassionate man who left everyone with a smile. He is survived by his wife; Cathy, children; Levi and Gracie, stepchildren; Ashley Henry (Blaine), Alyssa Judd, and Braden Judd, brothers; David Woods (Stacey) and Steven Woods, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Steven and JoDella Woods.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. June 13, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church. Please dress in bright colors to celebrate the life of Chad.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.

