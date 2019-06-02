OFFERS
Obituary | Kenneth Eugene Engard

Originally Published: June 2, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Kenneth Eugene Engard, born June 9, 1942 in Findley, Ohio, passed away at home, in Golden Valley, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his wife; Debra Knightstep Engard (Oct. 30, 1946 from Chula Vista, California) on Dec. 31, 2019. He is survived by their daughters; Kenni Sue Gregg (Mitch), Kassie Schuerr (Tom), and Karrah Rodbey (Mark), grandchildren; Kayla and Dillon Rodney, Lindsey and Chad Schuerr, and three living siblings.

They both moved to Golden Valley between 1962 and 1964 with their families. Ken worked at Duvall Mines until it closed. While Golden Valley was growing as a community, they were both involved with the Golden Paradise Landowners Organization, Golden Valley Water Company, Golden Valley Fire Department, and carious 4-H groups, as well as training horses and giving riding lessons. They were certified SCUBA diving instructors and led groups on diving trips to local lakes and to favorite spots in California. They were also both involved in Eastern Star and Rainbow Girls. More recently, Debbie volunteered for the Food Bank in Golden Valley and The Food for Families in Bullhead City, Arizona.

The couple will both be missed by many. There will be no services and in lieu of flowers, please donate to their daughters’ nonprofit organization, Kingman Healing Hooves.

