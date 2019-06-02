Obituary | Kenneth Eugene Engard
Kenneth Eugene Engard, born June 9, 1942 in Findley, Ohio, passed away at home, in Golden Valley, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his wife; Debra Knightstep Engard (Oct. 30, 1946 from Chula Vista, California) on Dec. 31, 2019. He is survived by their daughters; Kenni Sue Gregg (Mitch), Kassie Schuerr (Tom), and Karrah Rodbey (Mark), grandchildren; Kayla and Dillon Rodney, Lindsey and Chad Schuerr, and three living siblings.
They both moved to Golden Valley between 1962 and 1964 with their families. Ken worked at Duvall Mines until it closed. While Golden Valley was growing as a community, they were both involved with the Golden Paradise Landowners Organization, Golden Valley Water Company, Golden Valley Fire Department, and carious 4-H groups, as well as training horses and giving riding lessons. They were certified SCUBA diving instructors and led groups on diving trips to local lakes and to favorite spots in California. They were also both involved in Eastern Star and Rainbow Girls. More recently, Debbie volunteered for the Food Bank in Golden Valley and The Food for Families in Bullhead City, Arizona.
The couple will both be missed by many. There will be no services and in lieu of flowers, please donate to their daughters’ nonprofit organization, Kingman Healing Hooves.
- Mohave 911
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
- Gallery
- Police say Havasu motorsports business owner stole tens of thousands from customers
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Abuse allegation from 15 years ago leads to arrest
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019?
- Why folks retire in Kingman?
- Accident with multiple fatalities involving wrong-way driver on I-40
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: