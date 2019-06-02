OFFERS
Police body camera contract on City Council agenda, no work session

City Council will consider approval of a new contract for Kingman Police Department body cameras at its regularly-scheduled meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: June 2, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – There is no work session preceding this week’s regularly-scheduled Council meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Staff recommends that Council approve a new, five-year contract with Axon for Kingman Police Department body cameras. The new contract is a combination of three five-year contracts, which resulted from a multi-year phase-in to equip officers with body cameras. The contract also includes an in-car camera system to be installed on the department’s unmarked vehicle. The first year of service for that camera will be funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Cost to the City for the first year is around $44,000, with $10,000 from the Fiscal Year 2019 budget and around $34,000 from the FY 2020 budget.

Council could vote to adopt the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 tentative budget during consideration of new business. Additional changes requested by Council can be made in anticipation for the final budget adoption scheduled for June 18. Staff will provide a snapshot of budget highlights, fund overviews and expected appropriations.

About a year ago, Council voted to waive commercial building permit fees and that resolution expires at the end of the month. On Tuesday, it will decide whether to let the fee waiver expire, renew it, or renew it but only for certain areas of the City.

There will be two public hearings regarding abandonment cases before Council. The first abandonment case is in relation to a request from Mohave Engineering Associates and William Nugent for approval of vacation of Parcel D of Walleck Ranch. The parcel is around 10,600 square feet and lies adjacent to the Mohave Wash west of North Willow Road and east of Walleck Ranch Drive. The property was granted to the City for drainage purposes, placement of a sewer line and a sewer lift station.

Commissioners will also address a request to vacate from Renee Grigg in reference to Parcel K of Kingman Camelback Unit 1. The 7,530-square foot parcel, located on the west side of Christy Plaza, was granted to the City for drainage purposed and overhead utilities.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

News