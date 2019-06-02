OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 02
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State Briefs | Military service member found dead in Nogales

President Donald Trump assigned several thousand troops to the southwest border in recent months to support the U.S. Border Patrol. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald Trump assigned several thousand troops to the southwest border in recent months to support the U.S. Border Patrol. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 2, 2019 7:22 p.m.

NOGALES (AP) – Authorities say a military service member assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission has died in southern Arizona.

Officials at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado said in a statement that the military service member was found dead Saturday near Nogales.

They say the incident is under investigation, but foul play isn’t suspected.

The name and age of the military service member who died hasn’t been released.

President Donald Trump assigned several thousand troops to the southwest border in recent months to support the U.S. Border Patrol.

Authorities: Wrong-way crash closes eastbound I-40

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Eastbound Interstate 40 was closed for several hours Saturday about 15 miles east of Flagstaff due to what authorities said was a wrong-way crash.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pentagon sending another 3,750 troops to Southwest border
Mattis approves request for military help at southern border
Along border, a growing opposition to military deployment
Trump sends troops to border, pushing an issue key to base
Feds touting border mission

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News