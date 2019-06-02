Thank You | Spinster shop
Originally Published: June 2, 2019 7:27 p.m.
This past winter the children of Hubbs House Head Start received hand-knit mittens from the highly skilled knitters at the Spinster shop in downtown Kingman. Due to the unusually cold temperatures Kingman experienced this past winter, the children were especially grateful for the warm mittens.
Thank you to the kind women for their time, talent and caring for our children of Head Start.
Nancy McBride
Head Start
