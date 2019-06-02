Thank You | Sponsors of KFFA 30th annual Firefighting Fundraising Fishing Derby

The Kingman Fire Fighters Association and all the participants in the 30th annual Firefighter Fundraising Fishing Derby would like to thank the following sponsors for making this year’s event a great success. We raised over $4,000 that will go directly toward scholarships for graduating seniors in the Kingman area.

A BIG THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS:

Fred and Carol Proudfoot for your continued dedication, support and hosting of this event. This event would not be what it is without you both!

Benchmark Plumbing and Hopper’s Hauling for the year-in and year-out contributions that make the event what it is.

The Valk Family for your generous donation that will directly impact the lives of our Kingman youth.

Thank you; Unisource Energy, Freiday Construction, Blue Moon Transportation, Cerbat Dental Group (Jeff & Misty McCans), Yavapai Plumbing and Heating, Ridgeview Dental (Dr. Tori Sandoval),

Code 3 Carpet Cleaning (Tom Flanagan & Alex Pinkstaff), Romer Beverage (DJ Dunn), Desert Construction, Walmart, Tractor Supply, Chili’s, Century 21 Highland (Chuck Casson), True Value, Discount Signs, Sports Clips, Johnnie Hoeft and family, Janner Greenhow and family, Bob Casson, Brian Knarr, Rink Gordon, Keith Eaton, Diana Hopper, Diana Hopper-Kincheloe, Rhonda Walker, Matt Wolsey (Tournament Director), and Mike Stapleton (Tournament Director).

Kingman Fire Fighters Association