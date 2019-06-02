Thank You | Supporters of FIRST Robotics

Now that the hustle and bustle of robotics competitions is over and the school year has wound down, I finally have a moment to reflect on all those who came together to help our FIRST Robotics teams have such outstanding seasons. This was the first year that Kingman had all four FIRST Robotics programs available, and I know I speak for the other mentors – we would love to see these numbers grow.

The teams I was involved with at Kingman Academy this year included two FIRST Lego League (FLL) Jr teams; FIRST Lego League (FLL) Team 3862, The FORCE, FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Team 14436 Roaring Robotics, and of course, FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) Team 60, the Bionic Bulldogs, a community team.

It should be noted that Cerbat Elementary also had an FLL team this year, and Black Mountain will have a team in full next year. I hope to see them both at competition next season!

The Kingman community has always been so supportive of our students and these programs, and this year was no different. I am so grateful for this support, because without it, we would not be able to provide these programs for our students. I would like to begin to thank my wonderful parents and mentors who have been my right hands for FLL for many years now. It is because of your dedication, commitment, encouragement, and willingness, that your students have been able to thrive and be competitive. I truly could not do this without any of you. Thank you.

Team members, FLL, FTC, and FRC, thank you for all your hard work and dedication. You are AMAZING young people, and it is always a privilege to work with you! Your curiosity, critical thinking, tenacity, and willingness to learn are amazing. Your ability to think outside the box always fascinates me, and your drive to always improve your design and not settle will serve you well. (“Good enough” is never “good enough”) I know you will do amazing things in your lifetime. Thank you for sharing this part of your life journey with me. It is an honor to be working with you.

To my FTC parents, thank you for your patience and willingness to have your students grow with me. It was a challenging rookie season, but wow! They did great. Let’s gear up for next year. Thank you for your faith and support.

Thank you to our valued sponsors for both FTC and FRC. Without your financial support, we could not purchase robot parts, field parts, and travel. From FTC Team 14436, thank you to: American Woodmark Foundation, UniSource, VWR Foundation, Lee’s Uniforms, Kermit’s Transmissions, Julian’s Drywall, Pioneer Title Agency, Kingman Route 66 Rotary, DEKA, Freiday Construction, Mailboxes Net, Lu Martin’s Galleries, and Kingman Academy High School. Let’s do it again.

From Team 60, thank you to our sponsors: Praxair, Brackett Aircraft, American Woodmark, Altice USA (Suddenlink), Sutton Funeral Home, FCA, UniSource, Purvis Industries, I Corp, True Value, West Coast Netting, Call Center USA, A 2 Z Roofing, Drinking Age Motors, Leggett Engineering, Kingman Academy of Learning District, and Kingman Unified School District. For all those who gave Arizona State Tax Credit donations, thank you!

I thank you for your generous support. I hope we can continue with these partnerships and bring these opportunities to even more Kingman students.

Celeste Lucier

FIRST Robotics