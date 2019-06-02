OFFERS
Sun, June 02
Trips to Phoenix could face delays through August

Originally Published: June 2, 2019 7:26 p.m.

Wikieup, AZ 85360

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists with travel plans along U.S. 93 north of Wikieup to plan ahead and expect delays of up to 20 minutes through early August while road construction is underway.

Intermittent lane closures will occur nightly, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., beginning Monday, June 3. Overnight work is scheduled to continue through early August. The work will allow construction crews to move material to build the new highway alignment.

The 4-mile, four-lane divided highway is scheduled for completion in late 2020.

ADOT reminds motorists to use caution around construction personnel and equipment, slow down and be prepared to merge into the open travel lane.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen conditions. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by ADOT

