Why are flags at half-staff?

PHOENIX – In coordination with a presidential proclamation, Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in honor of the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting.

“Our hearts are with the victims, their families and all those affected in the Virginia Beach shooting,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona joins together in praying for the entire Virginia Beach community, and we thank the first responders who acted at the scene. In honor and memory of the victims of the shooting, I have ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration