2-year-old Desert Hills girl found in pool dies, sheriff's department says
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 2:54 p.m.
The 2-year-old found face down in a pool at a Desert Hills home has died, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
The girl was found by family members in the pool. Firefighters performed CPR on her before she was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was later flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition. She died around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's department said.
For as little as $3.49*