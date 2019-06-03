OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 03
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

2-year-old Desert Hills girl found in pool dies, sheriff's department says

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies secure a residence on the 3000 block of Jennie Lane, where a 2-year-old girl was found face down in a pool. (Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald)

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies secure a residence on the 3000 block of Jennie Lane, where a 2-year-old girl was found face down in a pool. (Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald)

Originally Published: June 3, 2019 2:54 p.m.

The 2-year-old found face down in a pool at a Desert Hills home has died, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

The girl was found by family members in the pool. Firefighters performed CPR on her before she was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was later flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition. She died around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's department said.

Related Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Desert Hills 2-year-old in critical condition after 'near drowning'
Missing 10-year-old Kingman girl found safe
Golden Valley man arrested for sex abuse
Man charged with killing 2 Arizona girls who went missing
Phoenix police: 2 caregivers arrested after young girl dies

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
08
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News