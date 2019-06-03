OFFERS
9 things to look forward to this summer

Summer fun on Lake Havasu. Jessee Loyd and Ellie Loyd from Lake Havasu City. (Photo courtesy of Kerrie Anne Loyd

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Not sure what to do with yourself this summer? The Daily Miner prepared a summer bucket list, in which everybody can find something for themselves – a local adventure, a road trip and a bunch of summery activities on the budget.

1 - Go Camping

Even if it is only in your backyard, one night of sleeping under the stars is obligatory. All you need is a tent, sleeping bags, warm clothes and snacks. The best thing about camping at home is you are never far from your fridge. Flashlights or glow sticks are a good idea, especially if you are planning on winning Uno or Monopoly.

2 - Go See Little Mermaid

The Beale Street Theater and Kingman Center for the Arts present “Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.” There will be three 7 p.m. shows starting Thursday, June 27 through Saturday, June 29 at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. There will also be a daytime performance at 1p.m June 29 – this one will take place at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St.

3 - Make sun tea

The cheapest summer treat ever: Take a big jar, throw 8 bags of strong black tea (that’s the amount per gallon), add water, cap it, and take the jar outside to sunbathe for three to four hours. Add ice, lemon and sugar – depending on your preferences

4 - Try Arizona's best pie

Rock Springs Café, 35900 Old Black Canyon Highway, Black Canyon City is the oldest independently owned restaurant operating in Arizona and “one of the state’s great wonders,” as it advertises on its website. They are famous for their pies: banana, coconut, chocolate, lemon meringue, mixed berry, cherry, rhubarb, apple and pecan. Since Black Canyon City is located 45 minutes north from Phoenix, it is a great stop after driving to Flagstaff.

5 - E-detox

Spend 24 hours without TV, phone, radio and internet. If you can, stay barefoot all day.

photo

Justin Loyd on a jet-ski. (Photo by Kerrie Anne Loyd)

6 - Go jet skiing

You live half an hour from the summer capital of Arizona. If you’re looking for excitement, get on a jet ski and you’ll find the thrill and refreshment you’ve been looking for. One hour typically costs $75, about $200 per day plus a security deposit.

7 - Grow an herb garden

You don’t have to have a lot of land to have your own chives, mint, parsley, basil, cilantro, thyme, lemongrass or oregano. Start with a bag of high-quality organic soil and a packet of seeds. You can use ordinary 4-6 inch pots for growing. If you use self-watering containers, such as Pop-Out Pots, the soil will stay consistently moist and your plants will be happier, healthier and will grow faster. A month after planting, you can enjoy the aroma of basil over the small leaves. Two months after planting, you may have enough basil leaves to make fresh pesto.

8 - Organize a water gun battle

Get your kids, neighbors, and neighbors’ kids. Start with some shopping, Walmart or a dollar store should do. Choose a gun that covers the most distance. Consider the gun’s water-capacity. Buy water balloons. Pick a good location and set the rules. Then, go nuts.

9 - Hike to Hualapai Peak

When is the last time you have been there? Hold on, have you ever been there? The peak is located about 15 miles southeast of Kingman in Hualapai Mountain County Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road. From the park’s entrance, it could take about three hours to get to Hualapai Peak. Bring water, or better yet, pack your sun tea. Climb to the top. Get a bird’s eye view of Kingman.

