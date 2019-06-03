Alleged drug transportation case could change courtrooms

KINGMAN – Brian David Printup, one of two New York men facing felony charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, had a status conference set Monday regarding which Mohave County Superior Court judge will oversee his case.

The Mohave County grand jury charges that on or about March 3, 2019 around Milepost 5 on Interstate 15, 46-year-old Printup and David Royden Mitchell, 68, “knowingly imported into Arizona or transported dangerous drugs for sale …” according to court documents. That finding led to a felony charge of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale for both men. Printup and Mitchell are also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Those documents identify the drugs as MDMA, commonly referred to as ecstasy.

Mitchell has been released on his own recognizance, which means he is not in custody. His attorney, Daniel Kaiser, told Judge Derek Carlisle at a hearing last month that Mitchell is “suffering from sepsis” and will be in the hospital “indefinitely.” The attorney also said his client’s prognosis is “not good.”

Attorneys on Monday, in the court of Judge Rick Lambert, said the codefendant, Mitchell, has had his case moved to Judge Derek Carlisle’s court. Since the state is considering trying the two men together, attorneys inquired as to if Printup should also be moved over to Carlisle’s court.

Attorneys and the court will have some time consider the issue, as the judge set a status conference in the case for 1:30 p.m. July 22.