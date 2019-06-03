OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 03
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Alleged drug transportation case could change courtrooms

David Royden Mitchell and Brian David Printup

David Royden Mitchell and Brian David Printup

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Brian David Printup, one of two New York men facing felony charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, had a status conference set Monday regarding which Mohave County Superior Court judge will oversee his case.

The Mohave County grand jury charges that on or about March 3, 2019 around Milepost 5 on Interstate 15, 46-year-old Printup and David Royden Mitchell, 68, “knowingly imported into Arizona or transported dangerous drugs for sale …” according to court documents. That finding led to a felony charge of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale for both men. Printup and Mitchell are also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Those documents identify the drugs as MDMA, commonly referred to as ecstasy.

Mitchell has been released on his own recognizance, which means he is not in custody. His attorney, Daniel Kaiser, told Judge Derek Carlisle at a hearing last month that Mitchell is “suffering from sepsis” and will be in the hospital “indefinitely.” The attorney also said his client’s prognosis is “not good.”

Attorneys on Monday, in the court of Judge Rick Lambert, said the codefendant, Mitchell, has had his case moved to Judge Derek Carlisle’s court. Since the state is considering trying the two men together, attorneys inquired as to if Printup should also be moved over to Carlisle’s court.

Attorneys and the court will have some time consider the issue, as the judge set a status conference in the case for 1:30 p.m. July 22.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Defendant’s health a concern in alleged drug case
NY men held on $4 million bonds for drug charges
Meth found at traffic stop leads to indictment
Trial for man accused in Golden Valley shooting death set for June 10
Porn, assault charges top Mohave County indictments

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
05
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
05
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
07
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
08
Flagstaff Blues and Brews
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News