Another dead body pulled from a canal west of Phoenix

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Buckeye, AZ

BUCKEYE – For the second consecutive day, a dead body has been pulled from a canal west of Phoenix.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say a body was found in a Buckeye canal south of Interstate 10 around 8 a.m. Monday.

They say the circumstances surrounding the death aren’t immediately known.

Sheriff’s officials say a body also was recovered from a canal in Tolleson around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Fire Department crews from Phoenix, Avondale and Tolleson responded to a call for a water rescue.

Authorities haven’t released the name and age of the dead person and they say it’s still unclear how the body ended up in the canal.

Sheriff’s officials say detectives also are investigating that death.

It is not known yet if the two incidents are connected.

