AZGFD to host life jacket exchange June 15
KINGMAN – The boating season has started and Arizona Game and Fish Department is helping boaters prepare for a great summer on the lakes and rivers by offering a life jacket exchange event at the Region 3 office in Kingman.
This is the 11th year the department has conducted this event, when people who have old, worn out life jackets and personal flotation devices swap them for new ones. And it is free.
Last year in Arizona, the department exchanged 1,520 old jackets for new ones.
In Kingman at the Region 3 office, on June 15, the department will offer these new Type 3 jackets to all boaters while supplies last.
The event will last from 10 a.m.-noon at 5320 N. Stockton Hill Road.
Only Type 3 jackets will be exchanged. Types 1 and 2 life jackets are not eligible for exchange.
While the department will host other life jacket exchanges in Arizona this spring, this is the only scheduled event for Kingman. For more information, call the Region 3 office at 928-692-7700.
