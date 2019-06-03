Both sides of abortion issue turnout for Sanctity of Life event
KINGMAN – There was a good turnout at Saturday’s Sanctity of Life Event and Walk at Metcalfe Park, and while they weren’t anticipated, there were some pro-choice protestors lining Beale Street.
The goal of the event was to raise awareness for the sanctity of life, “from the first heartbeat to the last,” event organizer Donna Pederson told The Daily Miner.
There are no abortion services available in Kingman, with Phoenix and Las Vegas being the closest locations providing such services.
Pro-choicers held signs that read, for example, “Big Brother stay out of my womb,” “Keep your rosaries out of my ovaries,” and “My mind, my body, my choice.”
For as little as $3.49*