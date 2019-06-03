Cobb issues legislative report to Mohave County supervisors

KINGMAN – Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) paid a visit home to give the Mohave County Board of Supervisors a report from the Arizona House of Representatives’ legislative session that just ended.

“So glad to be home,” Cobb said during the board meeting and proceeded to list this year’s successes, among them passing the water bill to establish a study committee in Mohave County and “give our recommendations to the governor’s office and to the Arizona Department of Water Resources what we feel is best for our county and our waters,” she said. “That’s going to be starting this summer.”

Cobb said she was able to get funding for the ORP relief, the pension relief program that would have costed the county $3 million, and also ongoing funding for the juvenile detention center.

The biggest “new money” this year, however, comes from online retail sales after the Supreme Court’s decision in the Wayfair case. Cobb expects the county to get $735,000 extra a year –probably much more.

Another big success is a tax cut this year due to tax conformity, which is the state’s annual adoption of the federal definitions of income.

“We are bringing about a $300 million reduction in taxes for our taxpayers for the next few years,” Cobb said.

Supervisor Gary Watson from District 1 thanked Cobb and called her the best representative the county’s ever had.

The audience gave Cobb a round of applause.