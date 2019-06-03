Cutest Pet Contest Winners
Originally Published: June 3, 2019 12:11 p.m.
Kingman's cutest pet contest has been wrapped up. Congratulations go to:
Cutest Cat
Elvis Presley Samson
Cutest Dog
Nori
Cutest Other
Mr. Clark P. Griswold
for being the first place winners.
There were many very cute photos for us to look through.
We appreciate the numerous pictures from the community and look forward to what we will see next year.
