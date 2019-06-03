OFFERS
Mon, June 03
Cutest Pet Contest Winners

Originally Published: June 3, 2019 12:11 p.m.

Kingman's cutest pet contest has been wrapped up. Congratulations go to:

Cutest Cat

photo

Elvis Presley Samson

Elvis Presley Samson

Cutest Dog

photo

Nori

Nori

Cutest Other

Mr. Clark P. Griswold

photo

Mr. Clark P. Griswold

for being the first place winners.

There were many very cute photos for us to look through.

We appreciate the numerous pictures from the community and look forward to what we will see next year.

