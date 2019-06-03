Navajo Code Talker has died; William Tully Brown was 96
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has announced that World War II-era Navajo Code Talker William Tully Brown has died at age 96.
He’s the third Navajo Code Talker to die since May 10.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says Brown died Monday in Winslow, Arizona. The cause of death wasn’t disclosed.
Brown was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the Marine Corps, using a code based on their native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II.
Brown enlisted in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946.
He received the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Honorable Service Label Button.
